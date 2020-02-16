Follow story
Casey Daniel Knutson
February 16, 2020
Casey Daniel Knutson
SPRING GROVE, Minn. -- Casey Daniel Knutson, 26, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia, Minn. Burial of cremains will be at a later date. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorials be given. Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on February 19, 2020
