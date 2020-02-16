Casey Daniel Knutson
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Casey Daniel Knutson

February 16, 2020

Casey Daniel Knutson Casey Daniel Knutson
SPRING GROVE, Minn. -- Casey Daniel Knutson, 26, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia, Minn. Burial of cremains will be at a later date. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorials be given. Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on February 19, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Casey Daniel Knutson, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Casey
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 19, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.