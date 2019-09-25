Follow story
Cary Ellis Gilbeck
September 25, 2019
Cary Ellis Gilbeck
WESTBY -- Cary Ellis Gilbeck, 69, of Westby passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
The family will be holding a private ceremony Saturday to memorialize his life. In the coming weeks, a celebration of life event will take place in Westby. Memorials may be directed to Jeri Gilbeck, in care of Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Online condolences may be shared at selandsfuneralhome.com.
