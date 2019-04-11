Carroll Ernest Farnam

STEVENSTOWN -- Carroll Ernest Farnam, 80, of Stevenstown, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 11, 2019.

He was born Aug. 31, 1938, at home to Ernest C. and Ruth E. (Greeno) Farnam. He married Lynn Ida (Valeo) DiPalma April 29, 1972, in Kenosha, Wis.

Carroll attended Holmen High School and graduated in 1956. While he was in high school he enlisted in the Army Reserves. He had basic at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., and was stationed at Ft. Riley, Kan.

Carroll worked at Metallics Inc., in Brice Prairie, Outers Gun Cleaner, in La Crosse. He was a member of the UAW union, employed with Nash, AMC, Chrysler, where he retired after 37 years, Feb. 28, 1997.

Carroll loved hunting, auctions, local drawings, dancing, travel, dogs, and watching westerns. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He had a great sense of humor, lead a simple life and was a man of routine. Carroll was a social, traditional, old fashioned man.

He and his wife, Lynn, were foster parents for many years in Kenosha.

Carroll is survived by his wife, Lynn; five children, Chelle (Guillermo) Krome-Vargas, David DiPalma, Becky (Gary) Stutts, Sandy (Mario) Cruz, and Victor Farnam; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; plus nine grand-puppies. He is further survived by his brother, Earl Farnam; sisters, Elvira (Richard) Cornell and Sharon Pieper; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Farnam; sisters, Elizabeth Farnam and Lucy (Chris) Martinez.

In keeping with Dad's wishes, no traditional services will be held. However, a celebration of his life is being planned for a later date.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Mayo hospital and Hospice staff.