Carolyn Lueck
July 17, 1951 - March 11, 2019
Carolyn Jean Lueck
HOLMEN -- Carolyn Jean Lueck, 67, of Holmen died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Bethel Nursing home in Viroqua. She was born July 17, 1951, in La Crosse, to Vern and Marion (Johnson) Lueck. Carolyn graduated from Logan High School. She worked at her parent's grocery store, Vern's IGA, until it closed. She then worked for over 30 years for Kwik Trip. Carolyn had a generous spirit, and took care of her parents when they need care in the nursing home. She loved to travel, play bingo and read.
She is survived by two sisters, Linda Lueck and Sharon Lueck; a nephew, Jeff Gora; a niece, Sheryl (Duane) Gora-Bollom; a great-niece, Mackenzie Otterson; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held AT 11:30 A.M. Friday, March 15, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 12, 2019
