Carolyn Lueck
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Carolyn Lueck

July 17, 1951 - March 11, 2019

Carolyn Lueck Carolyn Jean Lueck
HOLMEN -- Carolyn Jean Lueck, 67, of Holmen died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Bethel Nursing home in Viroqua. She was born July 17, 1951, in La Crosse, to Vern and Marion (Johnson) Lueck. Carolyn graduated from Logan High School. She worked at her parent's grocery store, Vern's IGA, until it closed. She then worked for over 30 years for Kwik Trip. Carolyn had a generous spirit, and took care of her parents when they need care in the nursing home. She loved to travel, play bingo and read.
She is survived by two sisters, Linda Lueck and Sharon Lueck; a nephew, Jeff Gora; a niece, Sheryl (Duane) Gora-Bollom; a great-niece, Mackenzie Otterson; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held AT 11:30 A.M. Friday, March 15, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 12, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Carolyn
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 12, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.