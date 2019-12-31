Carolyn Bradford Kenyon

SPARTA -- Carolyn Bradford Kenyon, 85, of Sparta died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born Nov. 10, 1934, in Sumter, S.C., to William and Carrie (Cain) Bradford. She grew up in Sumter and graduated from Sumter High School.

Carolyn married Keith Kenyon Aug. 29, 1952, in Sumter. After his time in the service was over, they moved back to Sparta. Carolyn was a stay at home mom. She volunteered at Morrow Memorial Home and St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary. She was a voting poll worker and treasurer of Sparta United Methodist Church. She was a Worthy Matron of the Order of The Eastern Star. She enjoyed her fishing trips to Canada and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Keith "Skeeter" (Mona) Kenyon, Steve (Toni) Kenyon, Charles (Linda) Kenyon, and Gregg (Teri) Kenyon all of Sparta; her 10 grandchildren, Dustin (Catrina) Kenyon of Sullivan, Wis., Cyndy (Paul DiPietro) Kenyon of Cham, Switzerland, Drew (May Truong) Kenyon of Sun Prairie, Wis., Ben (Emily McMahon) Kenyon of Oconomowoc, Wis., Chad (Rachel) Kenyon of Cincinnati, Iowa, Mandy (Greg) Novak of Sparta, Jamie (Steve) Plesha of Duluth, Minn., Cody Kenyon, Myah Kenyon, and Seth Kenyon all of Sparta; seven great-grandchildren, Max, Lucca, Mila, Yihan, Minha, Carson, and Violet; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Rose of Tomah and Salley Bradford of Burlington, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Cornelia (Nelia) Rose; her brother, William Bradford Jr.; her husband, Keith Sept. 7, 2019; and brothers-in-law, John Rose and Russell Rose.

The family would like to thank the Pallative Care Unit at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse for the excellent care they provided.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at United Methodist Church, Sparta, with the Reverend Loretta Waughtal officiating. Burial will be in Mt Hope Cemetery, Sparta. A luncheon will follow at Jake's Northwoods.

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home with an Eastern Star service at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Monday until time of services. Memorials may be directed to United Methodist Church, Sparta. Online condolences may be offered to Carolyn's family at .

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.