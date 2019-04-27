Carolyn Ann (Lawrence) Duncan

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Carolyn Ann (Lawrence) Duncan, 72, of La Crescent lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease, surrounded by the love of her family Thursday, April 25, 2019.

She was born Sep 11, 1946, in La Crosse, to William and Blanche (Wright) Lawrence. She was so tiny that she said her bed was a dresser drawer and how proud they were that they had a two-seater outhouse. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Paul Duncan, who preceded her in death in 2005.

Carolyn grew up on French Island and she instantly loved everyone, especially if they said they were a French Islander. Carolyn graduated from Logan High School in 1964. Carolyn and Rich were married in March 1968 and lived on French Island. Carolyn worked at UW-La Crosse, before her children were born. When Lynne was born, she became the most wonderful, loving, comforting and fun stay at home mom anyone could ask for. Carolyn and Rich built a house in Shelby/Stoddard, with the help of their wonderful family and friends. When Todd was in school, she decided to go back to work at Wichelt Imports. She retired early (mid-40s), but as both of her kids would say, she became busier than when she worked. Carolyn had a servant's heart. She was an active member at St. Luke's United Methodist Church on the North Side of La Crosse, where she was a money counter with a great group of ladies, she also volunteered and helped at the events that St. Luke's had, from meatball suppers to Oktoberfest Torch Light food tent, to bazaars, to remodeling the parsonage house and so much more. A few of the other places she volunteered included WAFER, Causeway and Mobile Meals.

After Rich retired they moved to West Salem. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, girls' getaways, camping, playing games, bowling, baking, visiting with shut-ins, monthly Logan girls get togethers, going to movies and plays, laughing, helping others and of course her cats. Just when she thought she was too old to fall in love again, she became a grandmother. Her two granddaughters stole her heart. She had numerous sleepovers, baking lessons, trips to parks, as well as vacations with Katie and Allison. She loved to attend any events the girls were in, which included many soccer games in cold and rain to extreme heat to bugs carrying her off. She was always there to support and celebrate with both of her granddaughters.

When St. Luke's closed she became a member of the La Crescent United Methodist church. This also became a church she loved and helped to volunteer at, with her bake goods. As the Alzheimer's began to invade more of her life, she moved in with her daughter and family in La Crescent and then moved into SpringBrook Memory Care in La Crescent. We would like to thank the wonderful caring staff of SpringBrook and Heartland Hospice, who took extra special care of her.

Carolyn was a kind hearted woman; a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who spoiled her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Lynne (Scott) Lintelman and Todd (Ron Vigil) Duncan; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Allison Lintelman; her sister, Lyndall Siehr; her brother-and sister-in-law, Ted and Mary Ann Duncan; her nephews, niece, aunts, uncles, cousins and a bounty of lifelong friends.

We are comforted knowing that Carolyn knows who Carolyn is again and that she has been reunited with the love of her life, Richard; her parents; her brother, William Lawrence; and her in-laws, Leon and Jane Duncan.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 29, at La Crescent United Methodist Church, 520 N. Elm St, La Crescent. Pastor Aaron Justice will officiate. Friends may call from noon until the time of services Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Carolyn's heart to help others, memorials are preferred to Alzheimer's Associations ( ) or La Crescent United Methodist Church. .

Carolyn, you served your Lord with your time on earth, now enjoy the benefits of heaven.

