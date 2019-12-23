Carolyn Mae Anderson

VIROQUA -- Carolyn Mae Anderson, 82, of rural Viroqua passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Gunderson Health System in La Crosse. She was born Sept. 20, 1937, to Arnold and Dorothy (Beller) Jahn in Tomah. She attended and graduated from Tomah High School in 1955. She attended school in Chicago, Ill., where she trained to be a telephone operator. On Oct. 30, 1955, she married Arthur "Art" Anderson in Tomah. She worked for Viroqua Telephone Company for 24 years. In 1959 they purchased their farm in rural Viroqua, where their family lived and worked together.

She is survived by her children, Brian (Cindy) Anderson, Terri Bullock, Laurie (Karl) Schmig; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, brother, Ernest (Margie) Jahn. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Anderson; parents; a son-in-law, David Bullock; and a grandson, Jacob Karl Schmig; as well as other family and friends. She was a wonderful mom and an even greater grandma!

Funeral services for Carolyn will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Bad Axe Lutheran Church in Purdy with Pastor Donald Greven officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, and they may call again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be left for the family at .