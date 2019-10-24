Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Caroline J. Albrecht
March 17, 1931 - October 24, 2019
JUNEAU, Wis. -- Caroline "Carrie" J. Albrecht, 88, of Juneau passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
A special lady indeed, Caroline "Carrie" J., was born to Herbert and Frances Galoff March 17, 1931. She was one of four sisters and lived in Juneau. Carrie attended Juneau, now Dodgeland, where she lettered in cheer-leading and graduated in 1949. She worked at the Dodge County Title and Abstract Co., from 1951 until 1970. She then worked at the Dodge County Register of Deeds, until her retirement in 1993. She had one son, Gregory and lived in Juneau, her entire life. She was proud of the home she had built with Greg's father, Clarence (Tubby) Giese and remained there up until her passing. In 1986, she married Frank Albrecht and they were together up until his passing in 2018.
Carrie is survived by her son, Greg Giese; daughter-in-law, Teresa and their children, Jennifer, Ryan, and Brent; stepson, Frank Albrecht Jr., wife, Michelle and their children; sisters, Charm (Roger) Searl and Gen Mecklenberg and their families; her best friend, Adeline (Toody) Ehlenfeldt; and many other dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Gladys Parzy; husband, Frank; parents, Herbie and Peggy; Greg's father, Tubby; and many other relatives and friends.
A special thank you goes out to Carrie's neighbors, who did so much in helping her maintain her dream of staying in her home, Grant and Kelly Steger, Eddie Babcock, and Kay and Paul Marose. And a big thank you to the Juneau PD and first responders for the work that they do, not only on the day of her passing, but every day. God bless.
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, 150 W. Oak Grove St., Juneau. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Juneau.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Juneau is serving the family. Online condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com. To send flowers to the family of Caroline J. Albrecht, please visit Tribute Store.
