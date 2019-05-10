Carole Jean Trussoni

Carole Jean Trussoni, 77, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at her home. Carole was born April 8, 1942, to Lucille (Groth) and Ray Krause. She grew up in Stoddard, attending De Soto High School. She married Barry Trussoni nearly 60 years ago June 13, 1959, at St. Charles Church in Genoa. They raised four children on the Trussoni family farm in rural Genoa, where she enjoyed her family, her flower gardens, her birds, and at the end of a good day--her porch swing. She treasured cooking holiday dinners for her family.

She is survived by her children, Randy (Bridget), Sandy, Tim (Cheryl), and Jim (Joann); her grandchildren, Dan (Kristen), Rachel, Kaitie, Jess, Cass and Jenna; and great-grandson, Luca. She is also survived by siblings, Norm (Jean) Krause, Larry (Sharon) Krause, Dan (Betty) Krause, and Cindy Penkalski; her in-laws, Naomi Roberts, Ruth (Tom) Lucas, Larry (Sharon) Trussoni, Jeannette Amundson, Alfred (Deb) Trussoni, Judy Trussoni, and Mary Trussoni, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Lawrence and Laurena Trussoni; her brother, Wayne Krause; sister, Shirley Krause Fanello; and brothers-in-laws, Jerry and Ed Trussoni; and sister-in-law, Janis Trussoni.

A private family memorial will be held Monday, May 13, with a private burial at a later date. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family.