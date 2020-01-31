Carole J. Smith

DAKOTA, Minn. -- Carole J. Smith, 83, of Dakota passed away after a short illness Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in her home. She was born March 15, 1936, in La Crosse, to Emory and Helen (Weber) Dickson.

Carole married Edwin Hill and they later divorced. She was one of the first employees at the Dresbach Information Center. She worked as a realtor for Gerard Realtors for many years. She also worked at Walmart, in customer service. In 1996, she married Charles Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Charles; one daughter, Shari (Waylon) Erdmann of Nodine, Minn.; two sons, John (Shirley) Hill of Dakota and Dave Hill of Wabasha, Minn.; one son-in-law, Don Weber of Onalaska; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; one stepdaughter, Cindy (Jim) Finley of Hopkinsville, Ky.; two stepsons, Torey (Laurie) Smith of Brice Prairie and Steve (Tracey) Smith of Onalaska; three sisters, Mary Ann Dobrunz of La Crescent, Jackie (Bill) Underhill of Dresbach, Minn., and Connie Dickson of Rushford, Minn.; two brothers, John Dickson of La Crescent and Ray (Barbara) Dickson of Ridgeway, Minn. She was preceded in death by her parents; three daughters, Karen Weber, Lisa (Jim) Copus and Jackie Hill; a brother-in-law, Ray Dobrunz; and a sister-in-law, Judie Dickson.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until noon, Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Burial will be held at a later date in the Oakland Cemetery in Dresbach.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Mayo Hospice team for the wonderful care given to their mother.

