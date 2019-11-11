Follow story
Carol Wilber
November 11, 2019
Carol Wilber, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Survived by her mother, Delores; brothers, John and Kenneth; sister, Sandee; daughter, Kathleen (Joshua) Loendorf; son, Adam Wilber; grandchildren, Monika, Hayden and Karalyn; and great-grandson, Brayden. Celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Ettrick Town Hall.
Published on November 14, 2019
