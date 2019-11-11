Carol Wilber
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Carol Wilber

November 11, 2019

Carol Wilber Carol Wilber
Carol Wilber, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Survived by her mother, Delores; brothers, John and Kenneth; sister, Sandee; daughter, Kathleen (Joshua) Loendorf; son, Adam Wilber; grandchildren, Monika, Hayden and Karalyn; and great-grandson, Brayden. Celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Ettrick Town Hall.
Published on November 14, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Carol Wilber, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Carol
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 13, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.