Carol Christine Wenzel
November 10, 2019
Carol Christine (Maack) Wenzel
Carol Christine (Maack) Wenzel, 66, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the the Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., La Crosse. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family. A full obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on November 19, 2019
in memory of Carol
