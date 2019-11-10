Carol Christine Wenzel
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Carol Christine Wenzel

November 10, 2019

Carol Christine Wenzel Carol Christine (Maack) Wenzel
Carol Christine (Maack) Wenzel, 66, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the the Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., La Crosse. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family. A full obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on November 19, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Carol Christine Wenzel, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Carol
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 19, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.