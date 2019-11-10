Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Carol C. Wenzel
November 10, 2019
Carol C. Wenzel
Carol C. Wenzel, 66, of La Crosse died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, La Crosse. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. To view the obituary in its entirety and offer Carol's family online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Carol C. Wenzel, 66, of La Crosse died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, La Crosse. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. To view the obituary in its entirety and offer Carol's family online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on November 14, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Carol
in memory of Carol
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 14, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.