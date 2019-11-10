Carol C. Wenzel
Carol C. Wenzel

November 10, 2019

Carol C. Wenzel, 66, of La Crosse died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, La Crosse. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. To view the obituary in its entirety and offer Carol's family online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
