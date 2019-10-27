Follow story
Carol W. Vermillion
October 27, 2019
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. -- Carol W. Vermillion (nee Weingarten), born in La Crosse in 1939, raised in West Salem. Born to eternal life in hospice, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
She is survived by husband, Robert (Bob); her daughter, Colette of Waukesha, Wis.; her son, Neal (Kerrie Shannon); and her granddaughter, Claire, of Frankfurt, Germany.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at St. Catherine's of Alexandria Catholic Church, W358N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc. A second visitation will be held from 9 until 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the church. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Full obituary and memorials listed at www.schmidtandbartelt.com. To send flowers to the family of Carol W. Vermillion, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 29, 2019
