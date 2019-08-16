Carol A. Timm

MINDORO -- Carol Ann Timm, 89, of Mindoro passed away Friday, Aug., 16, 2019, at Bluffview Memory Care, Holmen. She was born Dec. 28 1929, in Galesville, to Oscar and Lydia (Hendrickson) Holter. She married Gale Dean Timm June 23, 1948, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church. Carol was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Carol and Gale farmed in the Mindoro area for many years. It was on the farm they raised their four children, also raising and caring for numerous foster children. Before her retirement, she worked for 20 years at Outer's Laboratory, on Brice Prairie. Carol and Gale also enjoyed traveling and visiting friends throughout the region. Carol was a lifelong member of Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, Holmen and the WELCA organization. After retirement she began to suffer from Alzheimer's Disease, spending the last seven years at Bluffview Care Center, where she passed peacefully into God's Care.

She is survived by her four children, Sandra (James) Freng, Steven (Kay) Timm, William "Bill" (Teri) Timm and Sherri (Dan) Christianson; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Gilbertson; one brother, Trygve; three sisters-in-law, Judy Holter, Joyce Collins and Char Timm; two brothers-in law, Harlan Thompson and Jim Collins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gale; one great-grandchild, Jacob; two sisters, Lois West and Janice Holter; one brother, Carsten Holter; three brothers-in-law, Alan Timm, Cliff Gilbertson and Tom West; and one sister-in-law, Janice Thompson.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, W5402 County Road V, Holmen. Pastor Alyssa Mitchell will officiate. Burial will be in the Lewis Valley-Norden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Bluffview Memory Care, for their wonderful care. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family in their time of need. Memorials in Carol's name can be be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or Lewis Valley Lutheran Church. To view the full obituary notice and leave online condolences for Carol's family, please visit the funeral home website at .