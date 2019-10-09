Follow story
Carol Ann Storla
October 8
Carol Ann Storla
LA CROSSE/DUBUQUE, Iowa -- Carol Ann Storla, 76, of La Crosse and formerly of Dubuque passed away Tuesday, October 8, at the Mulder Health Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1276 White St., Dubuque. Pastor Jay R. Ilten will officiate and burial will be in the St. John's Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska and again from 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the church in Dubuque. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com. To send flowers to the family of Carol Ann Storla, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 9, 2019
