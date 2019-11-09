Follow story
Carol J. Spencer
Carol J. (Rick) Spencer
Carol (Rick) Spencer, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed from this world Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. She was raised in La Crosse and graduated from Central High School in 1947. She was a long time La Crosse resident, but retired to Arizona, permanently in 1984. She was preceded in death my her husband of 49 years, Edward Spencer. She is survived by her brother, Richard Rick, of La Crosse; as well as her children, Rachel Rulmyr, Eric Spencer and Rebecca Grijalva of Tucson, Ariz., and Sara Larson of Sheboygan, Wis. She has 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published on November 9, 2019
