Carol Jean (Wurzel) Russell

Carol Jean (Wurzel) Russell, 75, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born in La Crosse, Feb. 9, 1943, to George and Ina (Bennett) Wurzel. Carol was a 1961 graduate of Aquinas High School. She married Tom Russell May 2, 1970, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, La Crosse. Even though she was unable to physically attend services these past years, her faith remained strong. Carol worked as a floor supervisor for many years at Jack Winter, as well as The Winona Knitting Mills. She was a floral designer for My Florist and worked in the laundry department at Bethany St. Joseph Nursing Home. Most recently, Carol took much pride and joy delivering the mail to her fellow residents at Eagle Crest South.

Carol was an avid Packers fan, especially fond of Clay Matthews. She also enjoyed being outdoors and exploring the area on her Hoveround with her friend, Alberta. Above all else, Carol loved her family!

Carol is survived by her son, Mark (Kari) Russell of Sparta; her daughter, Michelle (Eric) Prieur of La Crosse; a brother, George Wurzel of Eau Claire, Wis.; and a sister, Lois Bernd-Houth of La Crosse. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jayna, Jake, Julia, Keaton, Corbin and Jacoby; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Russell; her parents, George and Ina Wurzel; her sister, Eileen (Wurzel) Olson; and brothers, Leslie and La Verne Wurzel.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with Pastor David Leistekow officiating. Friends and family may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery on Mormon Coulee Road, with a luncheon to follow at Immanuel Lutheran School. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Carol's family would like to thank Dr. David Momont for the quality care and support he gave their mother over the years and the rest of the staff at Gundersen Health System. They are also forever grateful to the caregivers and staff at Eagle Crest South for giving Carol a safe and loving place to call home!

