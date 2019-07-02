Carol Ann Raisbeck

Carol Ann Raisbeck, 79, of La Crosse passed Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home.

Carol was born July 12, 1939, in San Diego, to James and Marjorie (Wilson) Hager. She married Norman J. Raisbeck July 1, 1956, at the Marine Corp Chapel in San Diego. Carol was a homemaker and spent her time raising their 10 children. Carol was family-oriented; her family was the center of her life. Her interests included cooking, traveling and sightseeing, watching movies, country music, doing crossword puzzles and shopping. Butterflies, angels, glitter and bling, Betty Boop and the color purple, were some of her favorite things. Anyone who knew Carol knew she always had her lipstick on. Carol's loving husband tirelessly tended to his wife for the last 1.5 years, after Carol broke her hip. Daughter, Sharon Vogelsberg, helped with her mom's daily personal care needs, household tasks, shopping, and medication. Carol's family came from all over the country to be with her in her final days. Both her husband and children were by her side when she passed.

She will be greatly missed by her husband of 63 years, Norman; nine daughters, Sharon (Dan) Vogelsberg, La Crosse, Linda Raisbeck, La Crosse, Barbara Raisbeck, Eugene, Ore., Brenda Raisbeck, Holmen, Diane Raisbeck, Tempe, Ariz., Pamela Raisbeck, Ettrick, Michelle Raisbeck, Georgetown, Texas, Lisa (Michael) Gagliano, Olive Branch, Miss., Jill Raisbeck, Mandan, N.D.; one son, Thomas (Shirley) Raisbeck of Madison, Wis.; 22 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, James (Agnes) Hager; and sister, Winona Thompson.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today, July 6, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Charles Robinson will officiate. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service today at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at .

Carol's family would like to give a special thank you to caring neighbors and the warm hearted dialysis and hospice teams. Memorials may be directed to the group of donor's choice in her name.