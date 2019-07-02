Follow story
Carol Ann Raisbeck
July 02, 2019
Carol Ann Raisbeck
Carol Ann Raisbeck, 79, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Charles Robinson will officiate. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on July 4, 2019
