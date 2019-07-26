Carol Ann (Sexauer) Pahl

Carol Ann (Sexauer) Pahl was peacefully released from this earth into her savior's loving arms and everlasting life, Friday, July 26, 2019. Heaven is a better place today, to have her soaring with the angels.

She is fondly remembered by her children for the example she set as a mother and for the education-first life path and independence she encouraged. She was a mother, teacher, homemaker; and served on the altar society and school board and as a choir member at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Carol was born Sept. 20, 1932, in La Crosse. She was the youngest of three children born to Clarence and Anna (Strupp) Sexauer. Carol was a 1950 graduate of Aquinas High School, before studying math and physics at the College of St. Theresa in Winona. She returned to La Crosse, following her mother's death. On May 3, 1952, she married her high-school sweetheart, Wayne Edwin Pahl, a 1951 La Crosse Central graduate. Wayne and Carol were married for 65 years, until he preceded her in death, Nov. 2, 2017.

Horses were Carol's main hobby, while growing up at 2311 State St. According to family lore, Wayne told her early on, "I can afford horses or kids but not both." Together, they raised six wonderful children. Following their 1952 marriage, daughters arrived in 1953, '54 and '55. Carol became a full-time homemaker. They moved from a second-floor apartment on Market street, into a home they built in 1955, at 2168 Weston St., which remains in the family.

Carol is survived by six children, Anita (Edward) Young, Cyndy (Bob) Reichgelt, Sue (Jerry) Severson, Bryan (Reta), Allan (Nan) and Marion "Babes" (Wade Johnson); 18 grandchildren, Eddie (Heather), Hunter (Kim), Laura (Bob), Tim (Leslie), Bobbie (Gustavo), Christy (Andy), KC (Kenisha), Kim (Tim), Kevin (Danielle), Andy, Kate, Kelly (Jonathan), Kristin (David "LP"), Michelle (Justin), Kathryn (Ross), Jessica (Victor), Nick (Amanda) and Mirachelle; 20 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Brayden, Mady, Hunter Jr., Bennett, Easton, Parker, Gavin, Harper, Theo, Bree, Blake, Dimitri, Karson, Grayson, Farrah, Devon, Evelyn, Ember and Sutton. She is further survived by three sisters-in-law, Sally (Donald) Johnson, Sue Prinsen and Mary Suchanek; and one brother-in-law, Chop Lenz; also, many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Anna; stepmother, Mary Martin Sexauer; sister, Mary Ann Fuchsel (Jack); brother, Robert (Mary); sisters-in-law, Judy Lenz, Jayne Rezin (Don); and brother-in-law, Rich Prinsen.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Bethany St. Joseph, which has lovingly cared for Carol since 2012. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to La Crosse Aquinas High School.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral. The Rev. Jerzy Rebacz will officiate. Entombment will follow in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 4:30 until 7 p.m. Monday evening, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday morning at the church.