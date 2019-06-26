Carol A. Eckelberg Osteboe

WILTON -- Carol A. Eckelberg Osteboe, 85, of Wilton passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her home after her two-year battle with cancer.

She was born Feb. 1, 1934, to Albert George and Almeda Tonn Eckelberg. Carol Ann was baptized by the Rev. Carl Berg, St. John's Lutheran Church, Ridgeville, and confirmed by the Rev. Raymond Meyer, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Wilton. She grew up in the Village and graduated with Wilton High School Class of 1951, as valedictorian.

Carol graduated from Luther Hospital School of Nursing, Eau Claire, Wis., in 1954. She earned a B.S. in nursing administration from the University of Minnesota, in 1960. Her work was primarily in Veterans Administration Hospitals, Tomah and Minneapolis.

Carol joined the Minnesota Air National Guard in 1961. Five days after being sworn in, President Kennedy activated the ANG for a year of Air Force active duty during the Second Berlin Crisis. Carol became one of the "founders" of the 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Flight and trained as a flight nurse. She left the ANG in 1965, with rank of captain.

On Oct. 20, 1963, Carol married Harlow "Bud" "Hal" Osteboe. They lived 30 years in Wheaton, Ill.; Bud, a pilot for United Airlines, commuted to O' Hare. An active member of Faith Lutheran Church, Glen Ellyn, she participated in Stephen Ministry.

In 1996, Carol and Bud moved to Wilton, built their rural retirement home and became active members of St. Paul's. She was president of WECLA 1999-2006 and introduced and organized the Prayer Chain in 2001.

Carol is survived by her loving caretaker husband of 55 years, Bud; two sons, Thor (Megan) of Plymouth, Minn., and Paul of Golden, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Sara of Fort Collins, Colo., Gunnar, Karenna, Kirsten and Maren all of Plymouth, Jiselle and Gretchen, both of Golden; a host of beloved cousins, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Merlyn, in June 2018.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Wilton. Pastor Cathleen Morris will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton. Burial will be private at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carol may be made to St. Paul's Scholarship Fund.

The Family would like to thank the medical staff at Gundersen Clinic Oncology Department and the nurses with Tomah Hospice Touch.

Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at .