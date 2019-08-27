Carol Ann Nichols

PLOVER, Wis. -- Carol Ann Nichols, 70, of Plover passed away, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in La Crosse.

Carol was born in Sparta, to Albert and Alice Fahrenkrug. She was graced with wonderful parents and had a special relationship with both of them. Their deaths were very hard for her, as she spent a lot of time with them, especially on the holidays.

The other family member she was very close to was her brother, David. Her brother was her friend and even though they were different in many ways, they were the closest of the siblings. His early death filled her with a deep void.

Carol is also survived by her daughter, Jefre; son-in-law, Chad; and grandson, Dane. She loved them all very much. She took great joy in the fact that her daughter had the same love of medicine that she did. Her grandson was a source of pride with his musical ability. She thought the world of her son-in-law and was one of his greatest admirers of his warmth and compassion for others. The three of them combined to form a very special family.

Carol married David Nichols and even though they divorced, they remained friends and spoke at least monthly on the telephone. David's father, Wayne, had been like a father to her also and was missed with his death.

Carol was both preceded in death and survived by family and friends she loved and cared about. She has nieces and nephews, who came back into her life via facebook and she was thankful to have them back. She enjoyed corresponding with Ed, Wayne, Shelly, David and Mary, after they re-connected. She had friendships that spanned many decades, from her days in La Crosse, including Ainsley, Sue and Sally, from her days at SFMC and Nell, who was her first roommate after college and became a lifelong friend. She made friends through her work in Stevens Point, Wis., as a respite provider; a coach at the YMCA; a worker at several agencies that dealt with the special needs people she cherished as well as her jobs as a school bus driver and later as a shuttle bus driver.

Carol had moved to the Stevens Point area in 1994, to teach at MSTC, but only stayed at that job for one year. In 1995, she decided to do something "totally different" - to drive school bus and it was then she formed a bond with her CDL trainer, Larry Gaboda, who remained her best friend and confidant through the years. Larry was the friend that everyone would like to have. He is a very special man with a huge heart for everyone who is his friend.

Carol had many interests. One of the strongest was her love of the Green Bay Packers. One of her favorite photos was with LeRoy Butler, where she is wearing his Super Bowl ring. That is the photo she chose for this obituary. She was a supporter of Special Olympics, as well as the VFW, Wounded Warriors and other organizations that worked with our veterans. She also supported the local police and fire departments.

Like most people, there were places she would have liked to have visited and things she would have liked to have done, but Carol didn't dwell on those, but was content with the life she had shared with family and friends. Her friends were important to her and she cherished each of them. It was Carol's wish that no funeral/ceremony be held at her death, but that you will not mourn her death, but will celebrate her love and friendship. Always remember that each of you were very special to her.

Since there will not be a funeral service, per Carol's request, she would like any contribution that you can afford be sent to one of the organizations she loved. Thank you.