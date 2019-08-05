Carol Ruth Nelson
August 05, 2019

Carol Ruth Nelson, of Minneapolis passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
Carol graduated from MCAD-Minneapolis College of Art and Design with a bachelor's degree. She enjoyed her art and friends, loved to garden, enjoyed reading and attending her local book club. She also belonged to a local church sewing circle. Carol became a world traveler with her husband, Robert. She loved nature and her many animal friends.
She was preceded by parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, husband, Robert and many dear friends. She is survived by her daughter, Christine, her husband, Patrick, granddaughter, Britta, her husband, Graydon and their grandchildren. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Maya Lee. Carol is also survived by her son, Mark, his wife, Carolyn and their children, Katherine and Emily.
Carol is grateful to her kind, compassionate caregivers, including some neighbors and friends, who helped her enjoy a long life. A memorial service is being planned for the future and a private burial at the La Crosse Chipmunk Coulee Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Animal Humane Society. www.holcombhenryboom.com. 651-482-7606.
Published on August 10, 2019
