Carol Hazel Melcher
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Carol Hazel Melcher

June 25, 2019

Carol Hazel Melcher Carol Hazel Melcher
Carol Hazel Melcher, 87, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Benedictine Manor Care Center of La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 29, at the Olivet Beacon of Light Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St., La Crosse. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on June 25, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Carol
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 25, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.