Carol M. Madson
October 31, 2019
Carol M. Madson
Carol M. Madson, 74, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston St., La Crosse. Pastor Bruce Iverson will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is assisting the family with arrangements. To view Carol's obituary in it's entirety, please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on November 2, 2019
in memory of Carol
in memory of Carol
