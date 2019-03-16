Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Carol Lumbard
May 05, 1941 - March 16, 2019
Carol A. Lumbard
Carol A. Lumbard, 77, of La Crosse died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System of La Crosse. She was born in Winter, Wis., May 5, 1941, to Gordon and Margit (Holmgren) Lumbard.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel, 200 West Ave. So. Monsignor Charles Stoetzel will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Friends may call on the family from 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon until the time of services.
Carol A. Lumbard, 77, of La Crosse died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System of La Crosse. She was born in Winter, Wis., May 5, 1941, to Gordon and Margit (Holmgren) Lumbard.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel, 200 West Ave. So. Monsignor Charles Stoetzel will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Friends may call on the family from 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon until the time of services.
Published on March 19, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Carol
in memory of Carol
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 19, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.