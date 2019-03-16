Carol Lumbard
May 05, 1941 - March 16, 2019

Carol A. Lumbard, 77, of La Crosse died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System of La Crosse. She was born in Winter, Wis., May 5, 1941, to Gordon and Margit (Holmgren) Lumbard.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel, 200 West Ave. So. Monsignor Charles Stoetzel will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Friends may call on the family from 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon until the time of services.
Published on March 19, 2019
