Carol (Gust) Losching

Carol (Gust) Losching passed into eternity Monday, March 9, 2020. Carol was born July 24, 1923, in La Crosse, the daughter of Lillian and Edwin Severson. Carol grew up on the Northside of La Crosse and graduated from Logan High School.

Following graduation, she worked as a dental assistant and then during World War II she worked at WKBH radio station. She married her high school sweetheart, Darrell Gust, Jan. 11, 1943. Carol had the honor of being a 50-year member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she taught Bible school and served on many women's committees. She was an Elder and a Deacon at Church of the Master in Mesa, Ariz. She was given an honorary life membership and held the position of Woman of the year in 1991, for Presbyterian Women. Her amazing gift of being able to play the piano "by ear" brought joy to many. If she had ever heard a song she could play it, and if she hadn't heard it and you could hum the tune, she would just pick it up and improvise.

On May 8, 1976, Carol married Don Losching. She enjoyed an active volunteer life in Mesa, after she married Don. They spent winters in Mesa, where they loved to golf and were active members of Church of the Master. Carol and Don lived a full and active life until his death of 2014.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Pamela Theall of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and her son, Bryan Gust and his wife, Mary, of San Diego, Calif. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Kristin (Michael) Tremain, Heather Parker, Michelle (Chad) French and Bradley (Jamie) Gust. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Noah, Jacob, Anna Chapel and Alexander "Brooks" Tremain; Kaden and Carson Gust, and Teagan and Kellyn French. In addition, she is survived by her stepchildren, Cindy O'Brien (Neil Spicer), Jean (Steven) Starch, Susan Losching, Nancy (Randy) Heimke and their families.

A memorial service is being planned and will be announced by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse.