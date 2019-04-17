Carol Loomis
Carol Loomis

April 17, 2019

Carol Loomis Carol (Johll) Loomis
Carol (Johll) Loomis, 82, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse, with visitation being held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Father James Altman will be officiating. A full obituary can be found and online condolences can be left at couleecremation.com.
Published on April 18, 2019
