Carol A. Lee
July 18, 2019
Carol A. Lee
Carol A. Lee, 71, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She is survived by her husband, Bob; a son, Todd Arttus; a sister, Cindy Secord; and two brothers, Dave and Ron Secord, all of La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will follow in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Eastman. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman or the UW Hospitals Heart Transplant Center. For a complete obituary please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on July 20, 2019
