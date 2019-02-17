Follow story
Carol Ann Lebakken
February 17, 2019
Carol Ann Lebakken
HOLMEN -- Carol Ann Lebakken, 74, of Holmen passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living Center. A memorial service will be held in June. A full obituary will be provided and service times announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on February 23, 2019
in memory of Carol
in memory of Carol
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
