Carol Ann Lebakken
February 17, 2019

HOLMEN -- Carol Ann Lebakken, 74, of Holmen passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living Center. A memorial service will be held in June. A full obituary will be provided and service times announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on February 23, 2019
