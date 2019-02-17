Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Carol Ann Lebakken
February 17, 2019
Carol Ann (Jonas) Lebakken
Carol Ann (Jonas) Lebakken, 74, died Feb. 17, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in La Crosse, after a battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. June 11, at Holmen Lutheran Church, followed by a luncheon at the church. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please, no flowers. Carol asked that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. For a full obituary and online guestbook please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Carol Ann (Jonas) Lebakken, 74, died Feb. 17, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in La Crosse, after a battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. June 11, at Holmen Lutheran Church, followed by a luncheon at the church. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please, no flowers. Carol asked that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. For a full obituary and online guestbook please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on June 1, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Carol
in memory of Carol
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 01, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.