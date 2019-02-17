Carol Ann Lebakken
Carol Ann Lebakken

February 17, 2019

Carol Ann Lebakken Carol Ann (Jonas) Lebakken
Carol Ann (Jonas) Lebakken, 74, died Feb. 17, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in La Crosse, after a battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. June 11, at Holmen Lutheran Church, followed by a luncheon at the church. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please, no flowers. Carol asked that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. For a full obituary and online guestbook please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on June 1, 2019
