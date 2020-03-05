Carol Ann Larson

Carol Ann Larson, 80, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

She was born May 27, 1939, in La Crosse, to Gordon and Leona (Machkovch) Engebretson. She married Raymond W. Larson Jr., Oct. 11, 1958, in La Crosse. Ray preceded her in death Dec. 17, 1985.

Carol attended school in La Crosse and was a 1957 graduate of Aquinas High School. As a teenager, she and her sister, Joan, car-hopped at their family's A & W Root Beer stand in Keokuk, Iowa. She later worked at Sears in downtown La Crosse, for several years. Carol also worked at the La Crosse Center and enjoyed seeing many of the shows that appeared there. Carol worked as a hostess at Ardie's Restaurant in La Crosse.

Carol's hobbies included crocheting and crosswords. She also spent her free time volunteering at Hillview Health Care Center for over 35 years.

Most importantly, Carol was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with family.

She is survived by her sons, David of Willowbrook, Ill., and Daniel of Mindoro; two grandchildren, Andrew and Emma Larson; her sister, Joan Seiler of De Soto, Texas; and a niece and nephew, Beth (Tom) Rockwell and Mike Seiler and their families.

A prayer service will be held at noon Monday, March 16, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Deacon Richard Sage will officiate. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. An online guest book is available at .

Donations can be made to Hillview Health Center Care Center in Carol's memory to enhance resident wellness programs.