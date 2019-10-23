Follow story
Carol L. Frommelt
December 23, 1927 - October 23, 2019
Carol L. Frommelt
Carol L. Frommelt, 91, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center. She was born Dec. 23, 1927, to William and Florence (Niebur) Bennett. She graduated from Logan High School. On Oct. 8, 1949, Carol married William Frommelt at Immanuel Lutheran Church in La Crosse and he preceded her in death Oct. 1, 2010. Carol worked for Trane Co., from 1945 to 1962.
Carol was a life time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed swimming, gardening, watching birds and spending time with her five cats, throughout the years.
Carol is survived by two sons, William Frommelt of West Salem and David Frommelt of La Crosse; sister-in-law, Patricia Frommelt of La Crosse; other relatives and many dear friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Doris Knutson; and a brother, William Bennett.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon St., La Crosse. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate and entombment will be in the Garden Mausoleum at Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on October 26, 2019
