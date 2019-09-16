Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Carol Drasler
December 28, 1941 - September 16, 2019
Carol A. Drasler
ONALASKA -- Carol A. Drasler, 77, of Onalaska died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, in La Crosse. She was born in Milwaukee, Wis., Dec. 28, 1941, to Rudolph and Mary (Cunningham) Binzel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. The Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 9 a.m. Monday morning until the time of services at the church. To read Carol's entire obituary, and leave condolences, please visit; www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of Carol Drasler, please visit Tribute Store.
ONALASKA -- Carol A. Drasler, 77, of Onalaska died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, in La Crosse. She was born in Milwaukee, Wis., Dec. 28, 1941, to Rudolph and Mary (Cunningham) Binzel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. The Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 9 a.m. Monday morning until the time of services at the church. To read Carol's entire obituary, and leave condolences, please visit; www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of Carol Drasler, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 19, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Carol
in memory of Carol
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Visitation
Monday September 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1031 Main St, Onalaska, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Carol's Visitation begins
Funeral Mass
Monday September 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1031 Main St, Onalaska, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Carol's Funeral Mass begins
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 19, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.