Carol Drasler
Carol Drasler

December 28, 1941 - September 16, 2019

ONALASKA -- Carol A. Drasler, 77, of Onalaska died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, in La Crosse. She was born in Milwaukee, Wis., Dec. 28, 1941, to Rudolph and Mary (Cunningham) Binzel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. The Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 9 a.m. Monday morning until the time of services at the church. To read Carol's entire obituary, and leave condolences, please visit; www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 19, 2019
Events

Visitation

Monday September 23, 2019

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

St. Patrick's Catholic Church

1031 Main St, Onalaska, WI

Funeral Mass

Monday September 23, 2019

11:00 AM

St. Patrick's Catholic Church

1031 Main St, Onalaska, WI

