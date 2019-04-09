Carol Jeanne Bina

Carol Jeanne Bina, 87, of La Crosse died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Benedictine Villa in La Crosse.

She was born Nov. 5, 1931, in La Crosse, to Lester and Annie (Knobloch) Cilley, and raised by her grandparents, Joseph and Alma Knobloch. Carol attended State Road Elementary and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1950. She began working at the New Villa at a young age, and married Leo F. Bina Nov. 12, 1953, in St. Peter's Catholic Church, Middle Ridge. Carol and Leo had a dairy farm in Middle Ridge, for 25 years and were active members of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Carol also worked at Hansen's Bakery in Bangor, for 10 years. Carol and Leo loved traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe. She enjoyed spending time with friends playing cards and always remembered to send a card to family and friends for holidays and special events.

Carol is survived by her special family, Carl Kirschner of Viroqua, Jim and Barb Kirschner of Chetek, Steve and Beverly Kirschner of Hixton, Donald and Colleen Kirschner of Black River Falls, Jayne and Larry Olson of Viroqua and Steve and Robin Bahr of Barre Mills; and her in-laws, Mary Bina, Joe Bina, Margaret Bahr, Delia Bina; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her parents; her sister, Marian and her husband, Tony Kirschner; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Bernie Bina, Jim and Mary Ellen Bina, Tom Bina, George Bahr and Mary Bina.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Benedictine Villa, for their wonderful care of our aunt for the past year, and Mayo Clinic Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Middle Ridge. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at .

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear.