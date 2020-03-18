Carmen T. Konop

SPARTA -- Carmen T. Konop, 85, originally of Sparta passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Country Terrace Assisted Living Center, Black River Falls. She was born Dec. 13, 1934, to Theodore and Rachel (McClintock) Luedtke in Sand Creek.

Carmen grew up in the Sparta area and graduated from Sparta High School. She worked as a medical secretary at Gundersen in La Crosse and then St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay. Carmen loved the Green Bay Packers, and Scooter, the cat that was always in her lap as soon as she sat down. She enjoyed listening to Yanni, and old country and western music. During the spring and summer, she could be found outside tending to her beautiful flower gardens, and during the fall and winter months, she would sing to the indoor plants while she watered them "to help them grow" until she could move them back outside.

A private family service will be held for Carmen. Entombment will be in the Nicolet Memorial Gardens, Green Bay. To leave a condolence for Carmen's family please visit .

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Country Terrace Assisted Living Center for the exceptional care provided to Carmen over the past four years, as well as the entire hospice team at Black River Falls Memorial Hospital.