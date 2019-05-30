Carl J. Koch
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Carl J. Koch

May 30, 2019

Carl J. Koch Carl J. Koch
Carl J. Koch, 73, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Roncalli Newman Center, 1732 State St., La Crosse, with visitation being held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on June 1, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Carl
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 01, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.