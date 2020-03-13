Follow story
Carl Ray Foust
March 13, 2020
Carl Ray Foust
Carl Ray Foust, 58, of La Crosse passed away suddenly and peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020, in his home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St., La Crosse. Father Rick Roberts will officiate. Visitations will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday at the church. A full obituary and online condolences are available at couleecremation.com.
Published on March 14, 2020
Mar 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss