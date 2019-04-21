Carl K. Cody

Carl K. Cody, 81, of La Crosse passed away at his home Sunday, April 21, 2019.

He was born Aug. 30, 1937, in Onalaska, to Cyril and Irma (Emery) Cody and attended Logan High School. On Sept. 15, 1962, he married Mary Ann Rudolph.

Carl started working at the age of 16, with Emery Masonry and retired after 46 years. Following retirement, Carl worked at Valley View Mall and the Omni Center. If he was able to keep working he would have.

Over the years, Carl loved to spend time with his son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons. He loved camping and riding the golf cart at Money Creek Campground, watching his grandsons grow up playing sports, racing and bowling. The last years he enjoyed going on the pontoon boat on the Mississippi River. When Carl and Mary were not camping, they went on many casino trips with their six close friends from La Crosse and bus trips to Florida and elsewhere with friends from up north. He also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR races.

Carl is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann; a son, James (Lynne) Cody of Holmen; two grandsons, Brandon of Holmen and Dylan of La Crosse; two sisters, Ruth Posey of Cudahy, Wis., and Carolyn Cody of La Crosse; three goddaughters, Kathy, Heather and Deb; along with two furry friends, Ashes and Whiskers. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lynn and Kenneth; sister, Sherry; his furry friends, Fritzie, Mitzie and his beloved, Muggins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Private family burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at .

Carl's family would like to thank Dr. Malone, Dr. Huiras and Dr. Ticku, the Cancer Center and the 7th floor of Mayo Clinic Health System. The last months in the hospital were long and Carl always said, "I want to go home."