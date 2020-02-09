Carl E. Anderson
February 09, 2020

SPARTA -- Carl "Andy" E. Anderson, 79, of Sparta passed away, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Faith Ev. Free Church, Sparta. Pastor Nate Palmer will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Carl's name.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Carl wanted everyone to know, they have two choices: Satan or the Lord, Jesus Christ. He chose the Lord, Jesus Christ.
Published on February 11, 2020
