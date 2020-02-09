Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Carl E. Anderson
February 09, 2020
Carl 'Andy' E. Anderson
SPARTA -- Carl "Andy" E. Anderson, 79, of Sparta passed away, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Faith Ev. Free Church, Sparta. Pastor Nate Palmer will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Carl's name.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Carl wanted everyone to know, they have two choices: Satan or the Lord, Jesus Christ. He chose the Lord, Jesus Christ.
SPARTA -- Carl "Andy" E. Anderson, 79, of Sparta passed away, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Faith Ev. Free Church, Sparta. Pastor Nate Palmer will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Carl's name.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Carl wanted everyone to know, they have two choices: Satan or the Lord, Jesus Christ. He chose the Lord, Jesus Christ.
Published on February 11, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Carl
in memory of Carl
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 11, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.