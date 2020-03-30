Follow story
Burton E. Bolduan
March 30, 2020
Burton E. Bolduan
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Burton E. Bolduan, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Caledonia Rehab and Retirement Facility in Caledonia.
Funeral services will be held at a time to be determined, at St. John 's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Caledonia. The burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family during their time of need. The complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on April 4, 2020
