Burton E. Bolduan
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Burton E. Bolduan

March 30, 2020

Burton E. Bolduan Burton E. Bolduan
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Burton E. Bolduan, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Caledonia Rehab and Retirement Facility in Caledonia.
Funeral services will be held at a time to be determined, at St. John 's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Caledonia. The burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family during their time of need. The complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on April 4, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Burton E. Bolduan, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Burton
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 04, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.