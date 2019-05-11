Burt Hendrickson
Burt Hendrickson

March 02, 1935 - May 11, 2019

Burt Hendrickson, 84, of La Crosse died peacefully Sunday, May 11, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center. He was born March 2, 1935, in Viroqua, to Burt and Madge Hendrickson. He spent four years in the Army working for military surveillance. Burt was a letter carrier for over 30 years. His beloved wife of 56 years, Margaret, preceded him in death in 2016, and he outlived both his siblings, Kay and Marianne. He will be remembered by many as a "philosophical sort of fellow" who had a great sense of humor. Burt is survived by his son, Leif whose residence is in Madison. Much thanks to the Hillview staff for their care of this dear man. Burt will be laid to rest at the Woodlawn Cemetery. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on May 15, 2019
