Burness A. McBain
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Burness A. McBain

March 20, 2019

Burness A. McBain Burness A. McBain
WEST SALEM -- Burness A. McBain of West Salem passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at home in West Salem, surrounded by loved ones. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, 500 Park St., West Salem. The Rev Galen J. Riediger will officiate. Her cremated remains will be interred in French Island Cemetery at a later date. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent and obituary can be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.Burness A. McBain
Published on March 30, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Burness
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 30, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.