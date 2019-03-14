Bruce Walter Ranis

Bruce Walter Ranis, 81, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Bethany Riverside. He was born April 1, 1937, to Walter Louis and Madeline (Alleman) Ranis. He married Beverly Broadhead Oct. 16, 1965, and together they celebrated over 53 years of marriage.

Bruce graduated from Central High School in 1955 and Elmhurst College, Elmhurst, Ill., in 1959. Following graduation Bruce returned to La Crosse and purchased Super Ice Cream which he renamed Ranison's Ice Cream and Candy, eventually selling the store in 2000.

He was a proud family man and civic leader. He was active in the first Okotberfest parade and served the community by serving on the Central H.S. Alumni Association, PTA, the School Board, and the City Council. He played organ and directed choir at Trinity United Church, Bethany Riverside and Bethany on Cass. He drove school bus for students in wheelchairs and the church bus for Bethany Church. Bruce also had an inspirational radio program on WKTY. He loved his family and his community.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly; two sons, Steve (Taunya) and Timothy (Janean) Ranis; grandchildren, Samantha (Matt) Filipiak, David, Tia and George Ranis of Spring Valley, Wis., William, Theadora, Walter, Warrick and Wesley Ranis of Onalaska; and three great-grandchildren, Annabella, Matthais and Israel; sister-in-law, Karen Broadhead of La Crosse; and sister-brother-in-law, Dennis and Mary Bilen of Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, Bethany Evangelical Free Church, 3936 Co Rd B, La Crosse. Burial will be in the Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the entire staff at Bethany Riverside. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at .