Bruce D. Olson

March 13, 2020

MINDORO -- Bruce D. Olson, 90, of Mindoro passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse. Due to recent critical events and following State and Federal mandated guidelines, private funeral services will be held. Pastor John Werner will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To view the obituary in it's entirety, send memorial donations or to offer Bruce's family online condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com for pertinent information. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on March 16, 2020
