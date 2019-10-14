Bruce A. Melby
Bruce A. Melby

October 14, 2019

ONALASKA -- Bruce A. Melby, 66, of Onalaska died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Olivet Lutheran Church. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday, both at the church. A complete obituary will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services. To send flowers to the family of Bruce A. Melby, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 15, 2019
PHIL ZAJICHEK
Oct 15, 2019
Blue Caribbean was purchased for the family of Bruce A. Melby by PHIL ZAJICHEK.  Send flowers