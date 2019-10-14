Follow story
Bruce A. Melby
October 14, 2019
Bruce A. Melby
ONALASKA -- Bruce A. Melby, 66, of Onalaska died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Olivet Lutheran Church. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday, both at the church. A complete obituary will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services. To send flowers to the family of Bruce A. Melby, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 15, 2019
Events
Oct 15, 2019