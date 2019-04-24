Follow story
Bruce Klawitter
April 24, 2019
Bruce Klawitter
HUDSON, Wis. -- Bruce Klawitter, of Hudson died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children after a nearly four year battle with cancer.
He was born to Arnold and Betty Jane (Johnson) Klawitter in La Crosse. Shortly after graduating from Central High School, he met and married Dawn Young in 1968, his wife of 50 years. Bruce worked as a paperboy, gas station attendant, and a cook in the Army Reserve, before spending more than 25 years as a railroad engineer for Milwaukee Road/Soo Line/CP Rail.
Bruce loved his family and friends, food, Jeopardy, feeding birds and cars.
He will be missed by his wife, Dawn; son, Dan (Amber Brown) Klawitter, daughter, Sarah (Andrew) Milder, son, Mark (Wendy) Klawitter; brother, David (Judi) Brieske; and six grandchildren, Connor, Henry, Finn, Abigail, Charlotte and Svea. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.
A party will be held to celebrate his life from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at his home.
April 29, 2019
