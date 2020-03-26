Bruce Allan Helbling

HIXTON -- Bruce Allan Helbling, 85, of Hixton died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home with his family and under the care of Black River Hospice.

Bruce was born May 14, 1934, at the Krohn Clinic in Black River Falls, to Clarence and Helen (Benish) Helbling. He was the 34th baby born at the Krohn Clinic, when it was still located on Main street. Bruce Married Sally Haugen May 21, 1955. Bruce and Sally were married for almost 65 years. Bruce was a Master Plumber; he learned plumbing while working under his father, who was a Master Plumber as well, starting at the age of 14. In his younger years, Bruce was part of the Rotary Club and was a volunteer firefighter in Black River Falls.

fter the passing of his father, Bruce, Sally and Scott moved to La Crosse. Bruce became part of the Plumbers and Steam Fitters UA Local 434 and was a member for over 58 years. Bruce also started the Pine Creek Tree Farm, outside Hixton, where he and Scott grew Christmas Trees for over 40 years.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Sally; his son, Scott; and his two dogs, Ziggy and Carli. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Helen.

Due to the Corona Virus, a private family burial will be taking place Monday, March 30, at Riverside Cemetery, in Black River Falls.

Torgerson's Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting family with arrangements.