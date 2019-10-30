Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Britney McGuire
October 30, 2019
Britney McGuire
Britney McGuire passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, with family at her side. She will be dearly missed by all.
Britney McGuire passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, with family at her side. She will be dearly missed by all.
Published on November 21, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Britney
in memory of Britney
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 21, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.